Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.66

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $13.97. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 7,147 shares trading hands.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

