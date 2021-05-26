Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

