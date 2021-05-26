Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.55

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 259903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.