Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

