Brokers Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.