Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ventas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -221.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

