Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of STEP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

