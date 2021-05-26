Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $98.00

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $132.50 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

