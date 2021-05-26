Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) PT at $51.00

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $54.93 on Friday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.