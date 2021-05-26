Brokerages Set Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

EPAC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 163,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

