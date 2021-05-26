Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $216.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $921.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.54 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.69 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $660.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.