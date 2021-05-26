Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Fluor posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 2,814,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

