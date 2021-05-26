Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

UBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

