Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($72.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,267. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,778 shares of company stock worth $33,890,742. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

