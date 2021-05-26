Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 108,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,411. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $778.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 196.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

