Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $56.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $57.55 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $212.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 104,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,061. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

