Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,898 shares of company stock worth $36,107,069. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.