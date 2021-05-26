Brokerages Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

