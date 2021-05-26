Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 1,278,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,613. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $349,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 282,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

