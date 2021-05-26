Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce $56.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.37 million and the highest is $61.76 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $258.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.55. 466,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,325. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

