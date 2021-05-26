Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Athersys by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 29.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.68. 5,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -1.67. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

