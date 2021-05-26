Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 131.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

