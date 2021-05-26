Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Plans GBX 6.50 Dividend

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 830.27.
In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have purchased 63 shares of company stock valued at $54,943 over the last 90 days.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.