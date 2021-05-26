Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Plans GBX 6.50 Dividend

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 830.27.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have purchased 63 shares of company stock valued at $54,943 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

