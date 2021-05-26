Britvic plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BVIC stock opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 891.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63 shares of company stock worth $54,943.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

