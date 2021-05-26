Britvic plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BVIC stock opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 891.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.
In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63 shares of company stock worth $54,943.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
