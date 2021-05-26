BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

