Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 430.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

