Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Private Financial worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,686 shares of company stock worth $387,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.