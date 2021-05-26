Boston Partners Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.06% of Gentex worth $178,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

