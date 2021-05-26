Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 7.01% of Helmerich & Payne worth $203,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.