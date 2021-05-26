Boston Partners Buys 991,935 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,285,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $224,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

