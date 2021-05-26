Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $310,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,214.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,092. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.