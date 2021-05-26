Boston Partners Acquires 804,722 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.47% of BWX Technologies worth $280,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,725. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.