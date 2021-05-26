Boston Partners Acquires 343,499 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,499 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $192,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.