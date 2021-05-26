Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Boralex stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$26.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

