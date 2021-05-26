Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
