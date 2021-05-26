Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

