Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 260,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $618.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

