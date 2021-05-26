Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOLT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The company has a market cap of $618.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78). On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

