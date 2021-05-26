Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

