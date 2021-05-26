BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

