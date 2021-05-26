Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.38

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 1975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

