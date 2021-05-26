BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,628. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

