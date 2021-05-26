BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 41,764 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $740.88. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $710.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.72. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

