BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 112,282 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 358.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. 2,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

