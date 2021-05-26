BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.05 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1,227.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Popular worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,343. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

