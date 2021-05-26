BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,936 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

