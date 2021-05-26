BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 520.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 19.8% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 574,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 988,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,841. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

