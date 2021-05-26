BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.85. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,558. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

