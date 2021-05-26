Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,784. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,096.70 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,057.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

