Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $379.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $194.92 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

