Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

GES stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

